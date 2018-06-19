Imran demands replacement of KP governor

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan has demanded the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa be replaced, stating that the process of free and fair elections would be threatened if the latter continued to hold office.



In a letter written to Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk, Imran has written that the role of KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra was questionable on different levels.

The PTI chief has pointed out that Jhagra continued to hold financial administrative powers over the now defunct Federally Administered Tribal Areas. Imran added that Jhagra also continued to intervene in the political affairs of the region especially by controlling the financial strings and also played a partisan role in the politics of entire KP.

Secondly, Imran has stated that the KP governor was among the bureaucrats appointed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, all of whom were covertly seeking to influence the outcome of General Elections 2018.

Moreover, Imran added, the bureaucrats appointed by PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party in Punjab and Sindh respectively were making sure there was space left in the field for any other political party.

The PTI chief also stated that the caretaker governments of respective provinces were moving at an extremely slow pace to rectify the situation.

Therefore, he said, direct and immediate action should be taken to replace Jhagra and remove other anomalies that would hinder the process of free and fair elections.

Jhagra expresses disappointment over Imran’s demand for replacement

While speaking on Geo News' show Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath later in the day, Jhagra expressed disappointment over Imran's demand for his replacement.

He said Imran should have spoken to him on his own if he had any issues.

However, the KP governor said he would not leave his position on someone’s orders. Jhagra added he was handed a constitutional position and would take steps in accordance with the Constitution.