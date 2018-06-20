Trailer crushes young man to death in Karachi

KARACHI: A man was killed when a trailer spun out of control and crushed the pedestrian in Karachi's Landhi number two area, Geo News reported.



According to reports, the deceased who has been identified as Yaseen who worked as a printing machine operator at a newspaper was standing on the sidewalk.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, which was carrying containers, spinning out of control and crushing the young man standing on the sidewalk.

The man was trapped under the trailer for at least two hours with the residents working on their own to rescue the trapped man.

Yaseen worked as a printing machine operator at a newspaper. Photo: Geo News

The driver of trailer and cleaner fled the scene of the crime.

While speaking to the media, the deceased's mother urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to take notice of the incident.

She claimed, the policemen at Murtaza Chowrangi and Landhi number four take money and let the heavy traffic pass through.

On the other hand, area resident took to the streets, burning tires to protest the killing of the young man.

The protestors added, they will continue to protest till they get justice.