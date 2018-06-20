Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 20 2018
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra's memoir 'Unfinished' to release in 2019

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 20, 2018

Priyanka Chopra currently stars as FBI agent Alex Parris in ABC thriller Quantico, will be writing a memoir, detailing her journey to fame.
1

After successful stints in Bollywood and Hollywood, actress Priyanka Chopra will now be venturing into the world of writing books.

The 35-year-old actress who currently stars as FBI agent Alex Parris in ABC thriller Quantico will be writing a memoir, detailing her journey to fame.

According to Chopra, she hopes to “inspire people ― especially women,” with her memoir.

The memoir, titled Unfinished, will be published simultaneously in India, the US and Britain next year, according to the Times of India.

In a press release, the former Miss India said, “The flavour of the book will be honest, funny, spirited, bold and rebellious, just like me. I have always been a private person. I’ve never spoken about my feelings during my journey, but I am ready to do so now.”

“I was raised to be fearless when it came to opinions and I would like to tell my story in the hope of inspiring people–especially women–to change the conversation, to shatter glass ceilings. Women are always told we can’t have everything. I want everything, and I believe anyone else can have it too. I’m a proof of it,” the actress added.

Chopra’s previous writing stints include columns for Indian publication The Hindustan Times and Pret-a-Priyanka for Elle.com among others.

Unfinished will be released in 2019.

The actress will next share the screen with Salman Khan in Bharat.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Twitter divided as Google terms Salman Khan 'worst Bollywood actor'

Twitter divided as Google terms Salman Khan 'worst Bollywood actor'

 Updated an hour ago
Momina Mustehsan teams up with Indian singer for new track

Momina Mustehsan teams up with Indian singer for new track

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pete Docter, Jennifer Lee to lead Pixar, Disney animation

Pete Docter, Jennifer Lee to lead Pixar, Disney animation

 Updated 3 hours ago
QB collaborates with Jason Derulo for World Cup anthem

QB collaborates with Jason Derulo for World Cup anthem

 Updated 5 hours ago
CBS to expand 'Star Trek' with five-year deal for new TV shows

CBS to expand 'Star Trek' with five-year deal for new TV shows

 Updated 5 hours ago
Emilia Clarke says goodbye to 'Game of Thrones'

Emilia Clarke says goodbye to 'Game of Thrones'

 Updated 24 hours ago
Zayn Malik loves America and might want to run for office

Zayn Malik loves America and might want to run for office

 Updated yesterday
Man slammed by Anushka Sharma turns out to be child star

Man slammed by Anushka Sharma turns out to be child star

Updated yesterday
Warner Bros cracking down on Harry Potter fan festivals

Warner Bros cracking down on Harry Potter fan festivals

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM