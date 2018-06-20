Can't connect right now! retry
amazing
Wednesday Jun 20 2018
By
REUTERS

Blood, sweat and accessories: artist recycles bodily fluids for fashion

By
REUTERS

Wednesday Jun 20, 2018

Urine crystals grow on a pair of ballet shoes, as part of a collection by Alice Potts that imagines a future where accessories are grown from our bodily excretions, in the Royal College of Art Fashion Show in London, Britain, June 20, 2018. Photo: Reuters  
 

LONDON: Struggling to make your fashion more personal? No sweat. A London fashion student can help you decorate your attire with crystal accessories formed from your bodily excretions.

Royal College of Art graduate Alice Potts showcased her quirky design methods with a pair of ballet shoes adorned with crystals formed from sweat and a fake fur featuring urine-crystals at the RCA’s annual fashion show.

Potts, who has also experimented with blood, believed the odourless but stomach-turning materials, donated to her by fellow students, had environmental and health benefits beyond the limitations of traditional plastic or cotton.

“Instead of using plastic accessories to maybe embellish garments ... we can start like growing onto our garments these new materials and more natural materials,” she told Reuters.

Royal College of Art graduate Alice Potts showcased her quirky design methods with a pair of ballet shoes adorned with crystals formed from sweat and a fake fur featuring urine-crystals at the RCA’s annual fashion show. Photo: Reuters
 

Potts, who kept her crystallization process under wraps, added that in future the concept could possibly be developed to create a bio-sensor to detect high sugar levels for diabetics.

Other environmental-thinking collections on display at last week’s RCA show included a range of clothes produced without sewing any seams. Instead, a new weaving technique was employed, reducing fashion waste and challenging over-consumption.

The show, titled “A Walk Without a Cat”, featured dance performances and live shows rather than a catwalk and was held at 180 Strand, the home of London Fashion Week.

Comments

More From Amazing:

Rodents chew cash worth INR 1.2 million in an ATM in India

Rodents chew cash worth INR 1.2 million in an ATM in India

Updated 12 hours ago
Python chokes man as he poses for selfie

Python chokes man as he poses for selfie

 Updated yesterday
WATCH: Young Pakistani boy wins the internet with football tricks

WATCH: Young Pakistani boy wins the internet with football tricks

Updated yesterday
Mexicans jubilant over World Cup win trigger earthquake sensors

Mexicans jubilant over World Cup win trigger earthquake sensors

 Updated 3 days ago
Scientist launches hunt for Loch Ness 'monster DNA'

Scientist launches hunt for Loch Ness 'monster DNA'

 Updated 4 days ago
Hawking's voice beamed into space during London burial

Hawking's voice beamed into space during London burial

 Updated 4 days ago
Minnesota online sensation raccoon captured atop skyscraper

Minnesota online sensation raccoon captured atop skyscraper

 Updated 6 days ago
Russia to win first World Cup match, says clairvoyant cat

Russia to win first World Cup match, says clairvoyant cat

 Updated 7 days ago
Love-struck couple crosses globe taking wedding pics

Love-struck couple crosses globe taking wedding pics

 Updated 7 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM