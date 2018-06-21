Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jun 21 2018
REUTERS

Trump signs executive order to keep immigrant families together

Thursday Jun 21, 2018

Protestors stage a demonstration — against the US immigration policy of separating children — outside a Homeland Security facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey, US, June 17, 2018. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/Files
 

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump, addressing what his administration has characterized as an unwanted side effect of his zero-tolerance policy on illegal immigration, signed an executive order on Wednesday to keep families who illegally cross the US southern border together as they await immigration proceedings.

US President Donald Trump displays an executive order on immigration policy after signing it in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
 

"It's about keeping families together while at the same time making sure that we have a very powerful, very strong border," Trump told reporters as he signed the measure.

Comments

