Thursday Jun 21 2018
Web Desk

Pakistani literati offer condolences over Mushtaq Yusufi's passing

Web Desk

Thursday Jun 21, 2018

KARACHI: Numerous literati of Pakistan's Urdu and English prose-and-poetry scene reached late humourist Mushtaq Ahmed Yusufi's residence late Wednesday to offer their condolences to the bereaved family, Geo News reported.

Among those present was Anwar Maqsood, a scriptwriter and satirist, who said: "We are unlucky people; news about good people these days always pertains to their passing away.

"All of you know me and I knew Mushtaq Yusufi," he said, referring to the late Urdu expert's status.

Maqsood commented on how the sadness over the death of Intizar Hussain, who passed away two years ago, hadn't subsided when the news of Yusufi's demise surfaced.

"Prior to 1971, we had five provinces and five books by Mushtaq Yusufi," he noted.

All that the late humourist wrote was "a blessing for all of us".

On the other hand, famed scholar Professor Dr Khurshid Rizvi mentioned that people like Mushtaq Yusufi "are quite rare".

Further, renowned intellectual Athar Abbasi, the president of Aalami Urdu Markaz noted: "The vacuum in Urdu humour, created by Mushtaq Yusufi's passing, cannot be filled."

Dr Naeem Hamid, the leader of the Aiwan-e-Urdu, said the famed humourist's death has left "Urdu humour orphaned".

