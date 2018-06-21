'Con men' claiming to bring change in 100 days, says Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) 100-day reforms plan.



While addressing the media at Islamabad Press Club earlier today, the veteran politician called PTI members 'con men'.

"You don't have 53 senators to pass even a single law," Iqbal remarked.

"Would the 40 senators, that you will have to form a coalition with, be from Pakistan Peoples Party...the way an alliance was formed during the Senate elections, when PPP's Senate chairman was chosen?"

Iqbal continued to say that if the PTI would vote for PPP in the Senate, then voting for Imran would mean electing PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

He also raised questions on PTI chief Imran Khan's ability to take over reins of the country.

"I only ask those who are thinking of voting for the PTI if they would quietly give the keys of their motorcycle to someone who asks to borrow it? Would you not think if the person knows how to ride it? If you find out that let alone how to drive it, the person does not even know how to kick-start it, will you hand over your keys to them?" said Iqbal.



He stressed that experience was a necessary requisite to govern the country.

"If experience is required to drive a motorcycle, should a similar requisite not be necessary to govern a country of 200 million people," remarked Iqbal.

"A person who has never even been in charge of a municipal department, a provincial ministry or a federal institution claims that he will take Pakistan to its desired place, he can God forbid crash and burn Pakistan but not live up to his claims."

Iqbal also took credit on behalf of his party for ending the power crisis in Pakistan and establishing peace in the country.

He attributed the PML-N's experience in the development sector as the primary reason for the party's achievements while it remained in power from 2013 till 2018.

"Our achievements in the development sector in the past five years need to be continued in the next five years," he said.

"I am hopeful that the Pakistani nation will vote for us so we can bring industrial revolution in the country."