Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Jun 22 2018
By
REUTERS

Koko, gorilla who used sign language, dies in California

By
REUTERS

Friday Jun 22, 2018

Koko, a western lowland gorilla said to have mastered American Sign Language, has died aged 46, the California institute which studied her said on Thursday.

“The Gorilla Foundation is sad to announce the passing of our beloved Koko,” the research centre said in a statement, adding she passed away in her sleep.

Koko was among a handful of primates who could communicate using sign language; others included Washoe, a female chimpanzee in Washington state, and Chantek, a male orangutan in Atlanta. Her keepers said she understood some spoken English, too.

While some scientists questioned the sign language claim, the “talking” lowland gorilla nevertheless became an ambassador for her species, which is threatened by logging and poaching in their native habitats in central Africa.

The Gorilla Foundation said Koko touched the lives of millions as an icon for interspecies communication and empathy.

“She was beloved and will be deeply missed,” it said.

Koko was born Hanabi-ko (Japanese for “Fireworks Child”) on July 4, 1971, at the San Francisco Zoo. Dr Francine “Penny” Patterson began working with Koko the following year and taught her sign language, the foundation said.

The gorilla was featured in many documentaries and appeared on the cover of National Geographic magazine twice, once — in October 1978 — in a photograph Koko had taken of herself in a mirror.

In 1998, Koko took to the Internet in what was billed as the first “interspecies” chat, relaying comments such as “I like drinks” via a human interpreter to tens of thousands of online participants.

“Legit bawling like a baby right now,” one mourner, Jess Cameron, wrote on the foundation’s Facebook page. “This news just breaks my heart. From an early age, I was fascinated with Koko and she taught me so much about love, kindness, respect for animals, and our planet.”

Comments

More From World:

UN slams Trump over child detentions

UN slams Trump over child detentions

 Updated 5 hours ago
Turkey gets first F-35 delivery from US

Turkey gets first F-35 delivery from US

 Updated 6 hours ago
Police arrest man claiming to have a bomb at London rail station

Police arrest man claiming to have a bomb at London rail station

 Updated 9 hours ago
Indian forces martyr five Kashmiris in IoK

Indian forces martyr five Kashmiris in IoK

 Updated 8 hours ago
Father says little Honduran girl on Time cover was not taken from mother

Father says little Honduran girl on Time cover was not taken from mother

 Updated 11 hours ago
Indian airline puts AC on blast after passengers refuse to disembark

Indian airline puts AC on blast after passengers refuse to disembark

 Updated 11 hours ago
Turkey's Erdogan showcases new Istanbul airport ahead of elections

Turkey's Erdogan showcases new Istanbul airport ahead of elections

 Updated 16 hours ago
Melania's 'really don't care' jacket stuns on visit to detained immigrant children

Melania's 'really don't care' jacket stuns on visit to detained immigrant children

 Updated 18 hours ago
Trump directs agencies to reunite families at border

Trump directs agencies to reunite families at border

 Updated 19 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM