Sunday Jun 24 2018
REUTERS

No drugs in celebrity chef Bourdain's body when he died: prosecutor

By
REUTERS

Sunday Jun 24, 2018

Chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain arrives at the 65th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Reuters
 

PARIS: US celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who killed himself in a French hotel room earlier this month, had no narcotics in his body when he died, a local prosecutor said on Friday.

Bourdain, host of CNN’s food-and-travel-focused Parts Unknown television series, was 61. Brash and opinionated, he had spoken openly about his use of drugs and addiction to heroin earlier in his life.

“No trace of narcotics. No trace of any toxic products. Trace of medicines in therapeutic dose. Trace of alcohol,” he said, listing the findings of the investigation.

Bourdain, whose career catapulted him from washing dishes at New York restaurants to dining in Vietnam with President Barack Obama, hanged himself in a hotel room near Strasbourg, France, where he had been working on an upcoming episode of his TV series, according to CNN.

