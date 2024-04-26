Meghan Markle reacts to King Charles’ response on Royal racism row

Meghan Markel was reportedly not satisfied with the response King Charles gave over the Royal racism row and decided against attending his coronation.



According to The Telegraph, the Duchess of Sussex thought the monarch’s response was “unsatisfactory, adding that he was "raising concerns about unconscious bias."

During her infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan revealed that some of the senior members of the Royal family had concerns about the skin colour of Prince Archie before he was born.

Sharing her feelings over the matter, Meghan told Oprah, "But the idea of our son not being safe, and also the idea of the first member of color in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be.”

"In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time. So we have in tandem the conversation of ‘He won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born," Meghan added.

Recently, her “mouth-piece” Omid Scobie accidently revealed in the Dutch translation of his latest book, Endgame, the names of the racist royals to be Charles and Kate Middleton.