Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie create rift between kids over divorce drama

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s kids have taken sides amid their dragged divorce battle which has turned ugly since the Maleficent star accused Pitt of physical and verbal abuse.



According to latest development in their story, the former couple’s six kids, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, have revealed who they favour as they parent’s fight in court.

A source close to the situation told Life & Style that Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and Viv have sided with Jolie while Shiloh and Knox favour their father.

The messy divorce of the one of the most beloved Hollywood couples has created a rift between the kids. “The siblings do get into arguments about their parents,” the insider said.

“While Maddox, Pax, Zahara and Vivienne are all adamantly on Team Angie, Shiloh and Knox continue to talk to their dad,” the source added.

“The other kids don’t understand their connection to Brad,” the insider continued, sharing, “They try to persuade them to switch sides, and it causes a lot of tension.”

Brad, 60, admits he’s made mistakes, says the insider, “but Angelina’s been relentless about making him suffer for what he’s done.”

Sharing insights into Shiloh and Knox’s sweet bond with their father, source revealed that the two see Pitt often, before adding that Vivienne, too, was close to the Hollywood hunk but “she’s distanced herself – working with Angelina on the play was a huge part of that.”

As for Pitt, he is “happy that they’re standing on their own two feet,” adding, “He’s drained from fighting but refuses to give up on the rest of the family, either.”