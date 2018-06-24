Sepoy martyred in cross-border attack in North Waziristan: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Sepoy Niaz Ali embraced martyrdom in cross-border fire on a fencing party at the Pak-Afghan border in North Waziristan on Sunday, said Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor.



“Another son of soil sacrificed his life while making Pak-Afghan border safe/inaccessible for terrorists,” the ISPR chief said in a tweet on Twitter.

The Pakistan army spokesperson added that the forces will complete fencing undeterred.

“Afghanistan cooperation required in mutual interest,” DG ISPR added.

On June 16, as many as three soldiers embraced martyrdom while five terrorists were gunned down in an attack on Pakistan Army posts.



The martyrs included Havaldar Iftikhar, a resident of Sargodha, Sepoy Aftab from Chitral and Sepoy Usman resident from Gujarat.



"Terrorists from across the Pak-Afghan border attempted multiple physical and fire raids on Pakistan Army posts in Shawal, North Waziristan Agency," the ISPR said in a statement.

"Security forces valiantly repulsed all attempts to overrun posts and inflicted major damage."

During the exchange of fire, three Pakistan Army soldiers also embraced martyrdom, the ISPR added.



