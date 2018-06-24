Will soon tell nation why I chose to contest as independent candidate, says Nisar

DHAMIYAL: Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Sunday told the people to not vote for him if standards of living in their constituencies are lower from the constituencies of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Imran Khan.



Nisar said that he will soon apprise the nation of his differences with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nawaz Sharif, while speaking in a public gathering here.

“I have never struck any deal in my life. I am not being supported by PTI nor PML-N. I will soon tell why I chose to stand as an independent candidate,” he said.



Nisar warned his opponents that the people of Dhamiyal will reject them with heavy margin.

“I have seen survey reports, they all are saying that the people here will only vote for me. You all have made me proud,” he added.

Taking a jibe at his political opponent, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, the politician from Chakri said that he is contesting against a person who was once a close aide of former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

“He fits into every party. Nowadays he is making tall claims after taking ticket from Imran Khan,” he added. “

Nisar challenged the PTI’s nominee to contest polls as an independent candidate.

“If you are so confident, contest against me as an independent candidate. That will be true contest then,” he said. “As many as 70 per cent people of my area are getting water. The person who is coming here from Taxila has remained federal minister. You all should question him what he did for water here.”