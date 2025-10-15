Field Marshal Munir briefs President Zardari on Afghan Taliban govt's 'aggressive actions'

COAS Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir (right) meets President Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad, on October 15, 2025. — President’s Secretariat

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday briefed President Asif Ali Zardari on the "aggressive and provocative actions of the Afghan Taliban regime".

Field Marshal Munir called on President Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad, where he briefed the president on the internal and external security environment of the country, read a press release issued by the President’s Secretariat.



During the meeting, the field marshal appraised President Zardari of the security situation on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, following Taliban forces' unprovoked firing on multiple border posts in recent days.

The COAS also gave a briefing to the president on the "measured and befitting response by the Armed Forces of Pakistan".

The border clashes between forces from Pakistan and Afghanistan began last week when Afghan forces opened unprovoked gunfire at several border points, including Angoor Adda, Bajaur, and Kurram, among others.

In their retaliatory strikes, Pakistani forces struck multiple Afghan posts and terrorist hideouts across multiple border points.

Several Afghan posts were destroyed, while Pakistani forces also captured as many as 19 Afghan border posts.

Security sources said that the retaliatory strikes resulted in the killing of dozens of Taliban fighters and foreign militants.

In his meeting with COAS Munir, President Zardari expressed full confidence in the strength and preparedness of Pakistan's Armed Forces.

The president lauded security forces for their vigilance and professionalism in defending the borders and swiftly repelling cross-border attacks.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan will defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

Meanwhile, Pakistani forces repelled another attack launched by the Afghan Taliban in the Spin Boldak area of Balochistan in the early hours.

"In the early hours of October 15, the Afghan Taliban resorted to cowardly attack at four locations in Spin Boldak area of Balochistan. The attack was effectively repulsed by Pakistani forces," said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing.