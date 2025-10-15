Imran directs CM-elect Afridi to collaborate with all stakeholders on anti-terror strategy

PTI founder Imran Khan pictured after appearing at the Lahore High Court on March 17, 2023. — AFP

"You're my opening batter, play with confidence," Imran tells Afridi.

Pays tribute to Gandapur for stepping down on his directives.

Commends PTI-backed members for "standing firm" on ideology.



Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has directed newly elected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi to collaborate with all relevant stakeholders in developing an effective and comprehensive strategy to combat terrorism in the province.

"I once again direct the new Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to engage with all stakeholders to formulate an effective and comprehensive strategy against terrorism so that lasting and effective peace can be established in the province, and as a result, the economy can be revived," Imran said in his facilitating message to CM-elect Afridi on X.

The jailed PTI founder said that the people of KP have given his party a mandate, adding that they will never go against the interests of the people of Pakistan and the province.

The former prime minister added that they are answerable to the people of KP, not to someone else.

Calling Afridi his "opening batsman", the PTI founder directed the CM-elect to "play with confidence".

"I want to send a special message to Sohail Afridi that he is my opening batsman, and therefore, he should play with confidence."

He congratulated all members of the KP assembly on the "successful and smooth completion" of the change in the government.

"The way the members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stood firm on their ideology and voted for my nominated Chief Minister [Sohail Afridi] without any hesitation is commendable," Imran added.

The former premier also paid tribute to outgoing CM Ali Amin Gandapur for smoothly stepping down from his position on his directives.

"I also pay tribute to Ali Amin Gandapur, who, without any reluctance, resigned not once but three times. This smooth transition is proof that the ideology of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf reigns supreme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa."

Afridi calls for reviewing Afghan policy

PTI-nominated Afridi was elected as CM on Monday as he is set to replace Gandapur as KP CM after the party-backed lawmakers voted in his favour amid the opposition's boycott.

Afridi secured 90 votes, whereas Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) Maulana Lutfur Rehman, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf, and Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) Arbab Zarak Khan got no votes at all as their members staged a walkout from the session.

Speaking on the assembly floor, Afridi touched upon the pressing issue of terrorism as the KP has faced the brunt of incidents along with Balochistan, and said that where there is terrorism, the solution is to take the elders of that area into confidence.

He said that where there is terrorism, the solution is to take the elders of that area into confidence.

"Where you are saying there is terrorism, take the local representatives, parliamentarians, people, and elders into confidence," he said while calling for Pakistan's Afghan policy to be reviewed.

The CM-elect warned that if the PTI founder is moved from Adiala jail without consulting his family and the party, they would paralyse the whole country in protest.

"No one should think that I have come to this position and will deviate from [Imran's] ideology," he said.

Furthermore, reiterating the party's stance on alleged rigging in the February 8, 2024 general elections, Afridi announced to initiate a probe into how their constituencies were "stolen" from them.