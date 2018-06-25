ECP dismisses petitions seeking delay in General Election 2018

File photo of a woman casting her vote. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday dismissed three petitions seeking a delay in the General Election 2018.

Earlier during the day while hearing the petitions requesting a delay in the general election scheduled for July 25, the chief election commissioner had reserved his verdict.

However, shortly after the chief election commissioner dismissed the petitions.

During the hearing, Kamran Murtaza, the counsel of the petitioners, said, “We do not want a delay in elections but want elections to be held across the country on the same day.”

“The reason for elections to be held country-wide on the same day is to ensure that nobody is neglected and that elections are not influenced by the ruling party as seen in the by-elections,” the counsel added.

Murtaza further said, “It is the constitutional right of the people of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) to vote for their candidates.”

To this, the chief election commissioner remarked, “There was fresh delimitation of constituencies in FATA.”

“We made one committee for the delimitation of constituencies in FATA and Islamabad.”

Further, ECP member from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Justice Irshad Qaiser said, “Elections will be held on FATA seats in the National Assembly.”

After hearing the arguments, the ECP dismissed all three petitions calling for a delay in the general election.