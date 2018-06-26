Sharif family no longer owns properties mentioned in British media report: Hussain

Can't connect right now! retry
LONDON: Hussain Nawaz, son of former premier Nawaz Sharif, said on Tuesday that his family no longer owns the properties mentioned in a recent report published by a British newspaper.

Speaking informally to journalists here, Hussain said that his brother, Hasan Nawaz, did business involving those properties, however, he also does not own them now.

Last week, the Daily Mail published a report about Nawaz and his sons, referring to the Avenfield properties — on which one of the references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the Sharif family is based.

The report stated: "The family has made huge profits from other sites which have not figured in court – such as the swankiest address of all, at One Hyde Park Place, which Nawaz Sharif’s son Hasan sold for £43 million. Untangling the web of the Sharifs' British real estate portfolio is not easy. The properties are registered via a bewildering network of companies, trusts and bank accounts."

PTI chief shares report on 'how Pakistani nation's wealth was looted'

Daily Mail report refers to Avenfield properties — on which one of the references filed by NAB against the Sharif family is based

Nawaz and his family are facing three corruption references — Flagship Investment, Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield properties in an accountability court in Islamabad.

The former premier and his sons, Hassan and Hussain, have been named in all three NAB references, while Maryam and husband Safdar have been named only in the Avenfield reference.

Speaking of his mother who remains under treatment at a London hospital, Hussain said that Begum Kulsoom's condition was more critical than earlier, adding that the doctors have increased her dose of anaesthetic given to her.

He said that a decision to remove his mother from ventilator had been postponed, keeping her condition in view.

Hussain said that doctors will again review his mother's condition on Saturday.

Begum Kulsoom was admitted to hospital in London in August last year after doctors discovered she was suffering from throat cancer. She has been undergoing treatment since.

On June 14, Begum Kulsoom was shifted to the hospital's ICU after she suffered a cardiac arrest and has been on life support since.

