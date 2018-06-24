PTI chief shares report on 'how Pakistani nation's wealth was looted'

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan once again took a hit at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.



The cricketer-turned-politician on Sunday tweeted the link to a report in Daily Mail titled “Penthouse pirates: How the mega-rich former prime minister of Pakistan and his sons have ploughed millions into London's swankiest addresses to amass a vast property empire.”

“More on how the Pakistani nation's wealth was looted through money laundering by corrupt rulers and their families," Imran wrote.



The Daily Mail report refers to the Avenfield properties — on which one of the references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the Sharif family is based.



The report stated: "The family has made huge profits from other sites which have not figured in court – such as the swankiest address of all, at One Hyde Park Place, which Nawaz Sharif’s son Hassan sold for £43 million. Untangling the web of the Sharifs’ British real estate portfolio is not easy. The properties are registered via a bewildering network of companies, trusts and bank accounts."

It also shared details of Sharif family properties in London.

Nawaz and his family are facing three corruption references — Flagship Investment, Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield properties in an accountability court in Islamabad.

The former premier and his sons, Hassan and Hussain, have been named in all three NAB references, while Maryam and husband Safdar have been named only in the Avenfield reference.