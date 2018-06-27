Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 27 2018
By
Web Desk

Two prosecution witnesses record final statements in Imran Farooq murder case

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 27, 2018

 Dr Imran Farooq. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Two prosecution witnesses in the murder case of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Dr Imran Farooq recorded their final statements in an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Wednesday.

ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand presided over the case as Muhammad Asif and Shahid — who are associated with a private bank — recorded their statements.

Muhammad Asif told the court that “24 transactions were made” in Moazzam Ali’s account — who is one of the accused in the case and was indicted last month by an ATC.

“It is not true that this not a system-generated bank statement,” he added.

After hearing the statements of the two prosecution witnesses, Judge Arjumand expressed anger over the absence of prosecution witness and former deputy director of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Badruddin Baloch.

“If Baloch does not appear for the next hearing we will issue arrest warrants,” the ATC judge said.

The hearing of the case was then adjourned till July 9.

The case against MQM founder and other party leaders over Farooq’s murder was registered in December 2015 by the Federal Investigation Agency. The three accused were arrested in the same year over their reported involvement in the crime.

After three years, court indicts three accused of killing Dr Imran Farooq

Syed Mohsin Ali, Moazzam Ali and Khalid Shamim are being held in Adiala Jail after their arrest in 2015

Relevant clauses of the anti-terrorism act and sections on conspiracy, abatement and assassination were included in the first information report.

Farooq, 50, was murdered outside his house in London on September 16, 2010. A post-mortem examination of his body revealed that he was stabbed to death.

According to the London police, a kitchen knife and a brick used in the attack were recovered from the crime site.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Maryam to contest polls from NA-127 Lahore: sources

Maryam to contest polls from NA-127 Lahore: sources

 Updated 47 minutes ago
SC orders notifying Saleem Baig's appointment as PEMRA chief in two days

SC orders notifying Saleem Baig's appointment as PEMRA chief in two days

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz, Pervaiz Rasheed review protest plans over recent NAB actions

Nawaz, Pervaiz Rasheed review protest plans over recent NAB actions

 Updated 2 hours ago
PPP to win again from Sindh, Murad Ali Shah hits back at Shehbaz

PPP to win again from Sindh, Murad Ali Shah hits back at Shehbaz

 Updated 2 hours ago
PPP names candidates for national, provincial seats from Punjab

PPP names candidates for national, provincial seats from Punjab

 Updated 2 hours ago
Tribunal rejects nomination papers of Nisar Khuhro for PS-11

Tribunal rejects nomination papers of Nisar Khuhro for PS-11

 Updated 4 hours ago
NAB once again summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

NAB once again summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

 Updated 4 hours ago
ECP rejects PTI’s request to extend polling time

ECP rejects PTI’s request to extend polling time

 Updated 4 hours ago
SC to announce verdict in Daniyal Aziz contempt case tomorrow

SC to announce verdict in Daniyal Aziz contempt case tomorrow

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM