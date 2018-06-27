Two prosecution witnesses record final statements in Imran Farooq murder case

Dr Imran Farooq. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Two prosecution witnesses in the murder case of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Dr Imran Farooq recorded their final statements in an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Wednesday.

ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand presided over the case as Muhammad Asif and Shahid — who are associated with a private bank — recorded their statements.

Muhammad Asif told the court that “24 transactions were made” in Moazzam Ali’s account — who is one of the accused in the case and was indicted last month by an ATC.

“It is not true that this not a system-generated bank statement,” he added.

After hearing the statements of the two prosecution witnesses, Judge Arjumand expressed anger over the absence of prosecution witness and former deputy director of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Badruddin Baloch.

“If Baloch does not appear for the next hearing we will issue arrest warrants,” the ATC judge said.

The hearing of the case was then adjourned till July 9.

The case against MQM founder and other party leaders over Farooq’s murder was registered in December 2015 by the Federal Investigation Agency. The three accused were arrested in the same year over their reported involvement in the crime.

Relevant clauses of the anti-terrorism act and sections on conspiracy, abatement and assassination were included in the first information report.

Farooq, 50, was murdered outside his house in London on September 16, 2010. A post-mortem examination of his body revealed that he was stabbed to death.

According to the London police, a kitchen knife and a brick used in the attack were recovered from the crime site.