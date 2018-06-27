Can't connect right now! retry
'Load Wedding' teaser offers a reason to 'live, love and dance'

Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat. Photo: Geo News screengrab.

The teaser of the much-awaited romantic-comedy Load Wedding has been released.

A venture of the Na Maloom Afraad duo — director Nabeel Qureshi and producer Fiza Ali Meerza — the film stars Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat in lead roles.

Vibrant, colourful and energetic, the teaser offers a glimpse into the film which appears to be a love story.

The teaser opens with the tag line “marriage is an adventure, like going to war” and offers “a reason to live, love and dance”.

In the one-minute-long teaser, we see Mustafa share his dream to have an extravagant wedding and Hayat in the fields and dancing at a wedding.

But not everything remains happy.

The film is shot against beautiful and historic monuments of Lahore.

Load Wedding is slated to release on Eid-ul-Azha this year.

You can watch the teaser here:


