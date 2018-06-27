Can't connect right now! retry
SC orders notifying Saleem Baig's appointment as PEMRA chief in two days

Wednesday Jun 27, 2018

Mohammad Saleem Baig. — Geo News FILE

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday ordered issuance of a notification of Mohammad Saleem Baig's appointment as chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) within two days.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar resumed hearing PEMRA chairman appointment case on Wednesday.

During the hearing, the counsel of the petitioner said the individual named for heading the media regulator does not fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post.

At this, the chief justice remarked that they did not want to get into this issue, noting that the search committee had nominated Baig for PEMRA chairman.

Chief Justice Nisar then ordered issuance of the notification Baig's appointment within two days.

President Mamnoon Hussain approved a summary of appointment of Mohammad Saleem Baig as PEMRA chairman late last month.

An officer of the Information Service, Baig had previously been serving as the Principal Information Officer with the federal government.

