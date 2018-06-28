New history of poll rigging being created, alleges Nawaz

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif Thursday said that a new history of poll rigging was being created, warning of horrible consequences if it was not stopped.



Speaking to the media outside the Harley Street Clinic here, the former premier lamented that in similar case different verdicts were announced for them and others.

"Have a look at record of past several months, only me and my affiliates have been the target," he told newsmen.

Nawaz said that "what would happen on July 25 is written on the wall."

He said that he had directed his party to stand by Qamarul Islam's daughter and son, noting that Islam's children submitted his nomination forms from NA-59 Rawalpindi.



NAB Lahore Monday arrested PML-N’s ticket holder from NA-59 Rawalpindi-III, Engineer Qamarul Islam, in connection with Punjab Saaf Pani Company corruption case. Islam is contesting the election against former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.



Islam, who has served as the chairman of the Punjab Saaf Pani Company, is accused of having awarded contracts for 84 water treatment plants at a higher price.

Nawaz also regretted disqualification of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former minister of privatisation Daniyal Aziz.

"What have NAB, returning officers and others been doing," he asked, adding, "A very dangerous game is being played."

The former premier further said that he was in such a state of mind that he was refraining from discussing political affairs.

"Right now, all my attention is focused on the health of my wife," he said. "Also I cannot distance myself from national duty."

Nawaz said the "game that was being played at present" had always proved to be dangerous for Pakistan.