Shehbaz demands 'level playing field' for all political parties

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said that all political parties must be given a "level playing field" and that the election commission had the responsibility to conduct fair, free and transparent polls.



Shehbaz, in his tweets on Thursday, said the National Accountability Bureau's actions had raised questions on the fairness of election process, expressing hope that the ECP would take notice of it.

He said the anti-graft body should dispel the perception that the PML-N was on its target.



"Discriminatory action against candidates of political parties during the election campaign is undesirable," the PML-N president said.

"We have presented ourselves for accountability before the court of the people. Let the people's court pass its verdict on July 25."



In his statement issued to the media, Shehbaz said that his party had failed such tactics through verdicts of the people's court in the past as well. "It is unjust to hold our politics of service as an offence."



He said the arrest of his party's candidate from NA-59 Qamarul Islam during the election campaign was condemnable, expressing serious concern over it.

"This arrest has put a question mark on transparent, free and fair conduct of election," the PML-N president said.

"Vengeful actions against Nawaz-league are an effort to damage [its] electoral campaign."

He maintained that the state institutions should work for strengthening democracy while remaining within the ambit of law and the constitution.

"Any measure taken by any institution that could harm democracy is not a praiseworthy act," Shehbaz said.

On Monday, NAB Lahore arrested PML-N’s ticket holder from NA-59 Rawalpindi-III, Engineer Qamarul Islam, in connection with Punjab Saaf Pani Company corruption case. Islam is contesting the election against former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

Islam, who has served as the chairman of the Punjab Saaf Pani Company, is accused of having awarded contracts for 84 water treatment plants at a higher price.

Earlier today, the NAB also explained reasons for Islam's arrest.

The anti-graft body accused the former chairman of Punjab Saaf Pani Company of negligence with regard to 84 contracts, being dishonest pertaining to cost and bidding of different projects.