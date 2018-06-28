Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 28 2018
Former PM Abbasi challenges disqualification from NA-57

Thursday Jun 28, 2018

LAHORE: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi moved on Thursday the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the Rawalpindi appellate election tribunal’s decision restraining them from contesting from NA-57, Murree — his home constituency.

In his plea, Abbasi has stated that the tribunal exceeded its authority when it disqualified the former premier for life on Wednesday.

A day earlier, the appellate tribunal disqualified Abbasi for "concealing facts and withholding information from voters" in his nomination forms submitted for NA-57 Murree — his home constituency.

Election tribunal disqualifies former PM Abbasi under Article 62(1)(f)

The tribunal says that Abbasi was found 'guilty of concealment of facts and withholding of the complete information from his voters'

In its written verdict, the tribunal said that Abbasi does not meet the requirements under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The verdict read that the former premier was found "guilty of concealment of facts and withholding of the complete information from his voters."

It said that Abbasi "is not an honest and Ameen person and after such declaration, declare him as not a qualified person to be elected or chosen as a Member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) within the meaning of Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973."

However, Abbasi has been allowed to contest from Islamabad's NA-53 constituency after the election tribunal ruled in his favour over the returning officer's initial rejection of his nomination papers. 

