NACTA writes to SBP to unfreeze Ahmed Ludhianvi’s bank accounts

The old PMI Building, Islamabad, allocated by the Federal Government to be converted into NACTA Headquarters. Rehabilitation of the Building is currently under-way and expected to be completed this year. Photo: nacta.gov.pk

National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) wrote a letter to State Bank of Pakistan governor requesting the authority to unfreeze bank accounts of Maulana Ahmed Ludhianvi.

The step was taken after the Punjab police removed his name from the fourth schedule.

Moreover, NACTA’s head Ihsan Ghani inaugurated on Thursday the building of the authority’s Joint-Intelligence Directorate, sources informed Geo News.

The directorate, which comprises 50-core staff members including 10 army personnel, formally started functioning as well, according to sources.

Moreover, two new DGs will also be appointed by the directorate, sources said, adding that the one of the DGs will be a grade 20 office of either air force or navy and the second one from police.

Brigadier Imran Mushtaq is the head of the joint-intelligence directorate.