Football runs through the veins of this polio survivor from Karachi

By
Jaffar Hussain

Friday Jun 29, 2018

KARACHI: No obstacle is too big for Mohammad Shoaib, who lives and breathes football despite being unable to play the sport.

Shoaib, a resident of Karachi, was crippled by the polio virus in his childhood. But his disability has not prevented him from loving football; if anything, it has only made him determined to fulfill his long-held dream: to watch his favourite football stars live in action.

Mohammad Shoaib shows off his football memorabilia. Photo: Jaffar Hussain/Geo News 

“I love England team. I’m supporting them in the World Cup. Insha’Allah, they will win. You’ll soon hear me chant ‘Champions, Champions!” he tells Geo News, as his eyes lit up at the thought of his favourite team lifting the FIFA trophy.

An ardent fan of English Premier League club Chelsea, Shoaib does not let go of any opportunity to collect the team’s memorabilia. Donning a Chelsea cap, with the club's flag draped around his neck, he smiles when asked about his biggest football dream.

“I want to watch Chelsea play live. It’s my biggest dream,” he says, and counts off his football idols.

Shoaib can't wait for his favourites England to win the World Cup. Photo: Jaffar Hussain/Geo News

“Frank Lampard, John Terry, Drogba, Petr Cech.. they are my legends. It's my dream to [meet them].”

His head held high, Shoaib says his disability has never dampened his spirits.

“It’s not an obstacle. I am happy with whatever God has given me.”

