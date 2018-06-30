Caretaker govt takes notice of Pakistan hockey team's dismal performance

Pakistan lost four of their five games in the last edition of the Champions Trophy. Photo: File

The caretaker government has taken notice of the disappointing performance by the Pakistan hockey team in the ongoing Champions Trophy in Breda, Netherlands.



Pakistan lost four of their five games in the last edition of the Champions Trophy, after being thrashed by India in the opening game by 4-0, followed by back to back defeats, 2-1 against Australia and a 4-0 loss to hosts Netherlands.

The green shirts gained some momentum when they beat second-placed Argentina 4-1 but were kicked out of the medal's race after losing 4-2 to Belgium.

According to sources, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has taken notice of the dismal performance by the team and has demanded an explanation from the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

The caretaker government has also stopped the payment of the special grant of Rs200 million to PHF which former prime minister Shahid Kahqan Abbasi had approved of.