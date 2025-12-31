 
Geo News

‘92 metres and counting': Arshad Nadeem impresses Fifa's Infantino at Dubai event

Infantino expresses goodwill for Pakistani athlete, poses for photographs with him during global sports meet

By
Sports Desk
|

December 31, 2025

Olympic javelin champion Arshad Nadeem and Fifa President Gianni Infantino meet during World Sports Summit in Dubai. — Facebook/@pak.javelin
Olympic javelin star Arshad Nadeem met Fifa President Gianni Infantino during the World Sports Summit in Dubai, where the football chief acknowledged familiarity with the Pakistani athlete's achievements.

The interaction took place on the sidelines of the summit, where Infantino asked Nadeem about his throwing distance. "It was a 92-metre throw, and now I want to break that record," Nadeem told the Fifa president.

Infantino expressed goodwill for the Pakistani athlete and posed for photographs with him during the meeting. The Fifa chief's awareness of Nadeem's accomplishments pleasantly surprised the Olympic champion.

Separately, Nadeem was presented with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Sports Award in the Global Breakthrough Athlete category at the World Sports Summit, in the presence of prominent figures from the global sporting community.

