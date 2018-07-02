Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jul 02 2018
By
GEO NEWS

SHC adjourns Rao Anwar sub-jail hearing until July 11

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jul 02, 2018

Former Malir SSP Rao Anwar. Photo: File

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday adjourned Rao Anwar sub-jail hearing until July 11 as the former Malir SSP’s counsel did not appear before the court.

Family of late Naqeebullah Mehsud has filed the case against provincial government's decision to declare Anwar's house as a sub-jail. Anwar is one of the accused in Naqeebullah murder case.

In today’s hearing, Jail Superintendent Hasan Suhatto submitted an affidavit before the court stating that Anwar’s residence has been declared as sub-jail due to security reasons. 

The police official said that the authorities have taken the precautious measure as there are more prisoners in the Central Jail more than its capacity.

The provincial inspector general jail also stated the same reason in his affidavit.

The family of deceased held a protest before the hearing.

SHC adjourns hearing of Rao Anwar sub-jail case till June 29

Naqeebullah, a shopkeeper and aspiring model from South Waziristan, was killed along with three others in an alleged fake encounter by Anwar and his subordinates earlier this year.

Naqeebullah, a shopkeeper and an aspiring model from South Waziristan, was killed along with three others in an alleged fake encounter by Anwar and his subordinates, earlier this year.

Najibullah's father Khan Muhammad at the previous hearing told the media that they have neither forgotten their son nor would they ever compromise on his murder.

“If Rao Anwar is an influential person then I am also a hard worker,” the father said.

At a hearing held earlier in May, an anti-terrorism court hearing the Naqeebullah murder case was informed by the provincial government that the Multan Lines in Malir Cantt had been designated as a sub-jail.

Though the notification did not mention it explicitly, the location of the sub-jail is, in fact, Anwar's own residence in the Malir Cantt area, sources said.

Comments

