SHC adjourns hearing of Rao Anwar sub-jail case till June 29

Suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar. Photo: File

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday heard a case filed by the family of late Naqeebullah Mehsud challenging the provincial government's decision to declare former Malir SSP Rao Anwar's house a sub-jail.

Before the hearing, family of the deceased demanded immediate arrest of suspect Shoaib shooter and his close aides in a protest held outside the court.

Naqeebullah, a shopkeeper and an aspiring model from South Waziristan, was killed along with three others in an alleged fake encounter by Anwar and his subordinates, earlier this year.

During the hearing, Advocate Faisal Siddiqui pleaded that the decision to declare Rao Anwar's residence a sub-jail is unconstitutional, adding that the suspect is demanding further facilities from the authorities despite living at his residence.

Siddiqui alleged that Anwar is harassing the witnesses of the case.

The SHC adjourned the case until June 29.

Naqeebullah's father Khan Muhammad at the previous hearing told the media that they have neither forgotten their son nor would they ever compromise on his murder.

“If Rao Anwar is an influential person then I am also a hard worker,” the father said.

At a hearing held earlier in May, an anti-terrorism court hearing the Naqeebullah murder case was informed by the provincial government that the Multan Lines in Malir Cantt had been designated as a sub-jail.

Though the notification did not mention it explicitly, the location of the sub-jail is, in fact, Anwar's own residence in the Malir Cantt area, sources said.

As per the notification, the court ordered on April 21 that Anwar be shifted to Central Prison Karachi but due to security issues, the home department directed the jail’s inspector-general to move him to Malir Cantt.