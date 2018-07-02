Can't connect right now! retry
Police arrest social activist Jibran Nasir in Karachi

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jul 02, 2018

The social activist alleges that the policemen tore his clothes apart and dragged him along with them. — Geo News screengrab

KARACHI: Police apprehended social activist Jibran Nasir in Karachi on Monday.

Nasir in his video message of social media alleged that the policemen tore his clothes apart and dragged him along with them.

It has been learnt that the social activist has been detained at Frere police station in Karachi.

In his message, Nasir said the incident took place near Chief Minister's residence in the megapolis.

"I was stopped, slapped and tortured," he alleged, demanding registration of a case if had committed any violation of the law.

Policemen, who were part of security detail of a judge, could be seen manhandling Nasir in a video shot after the activist was taken into custody.

Nasir has also been contesting the forthcoming election from National Assembly constituency NA-247 Karachi.

The activist has also been playing a key role in Naqeebullah murder case.

