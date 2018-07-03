Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 03 2018
By
Web Desk

Imran has a message 'for all those Pakistanis intending not to vote'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 03, 2018

PTI chairman Imran Khan. Photo: Reuters

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday took to Twitter to post a message for “all those Pakistanis who are intending not to vote in the coming historical [sic] elections on July 25”.

"A man who stands for nothing will fall for anything", the PTI chairman said quoting assassinated American-Muslim activist Malcolm X.

Later during the day, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter, Maryam Nawaz, responded to Imran's tweet.

"What do you stand for? Khalayi Makhlooq (aliens)? Conspiracies? Umpire ki ungli (Umpire's finger)? [Senate chairman] Sadiq Sanjrani? Dictations? Sponsored dharnas [rallies]? Sponsored politics?" she asked the PTI chairman.

On Monday, Imran while addressing a press conference in Sargodha said the July 25 election will change the fate of the country.

July 25 elections to change fate of country, says Imran

The PTI chairman was addressing a press conference in Sargodha

"The contest is going to be held in the next three weeks. This is no common election; it can change the fate of the country," the PTI chief said.

He further said that the status quo in a country’s political scenario can be quite powerful and it can at times be a big hurdle in bringing change.

The overall voter turn-out in the 2013 general election was recorded as 53 per cent, according to a Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) report.

FAFEN said the voter turn-out in 2013 increased by 12% as compared to the 25-year average of 41% overall voter turn-out.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

COAS, Alice Wells reaffirm commitment towards peace

COAS, Alice Wells reaffirm commitment towards peace

 Updated 2 hours ago
Court to announce verdict in Avenfield case on July 6

Court to announce verdict in Avenfield case on July 6

 Updated an hour ago
Dr Sagheer urges supporters to vote for 'kite' instead of PSP's 'dolphin'

Dr Sagheer urges supporters to vote for 'kite' instead of PSP's 'dolphin'

 Updated 4 hours ago
Need to control population explosion on war footing: CJP

Need to control population explosion on war footing: CJP

 Updated 5 hours ago
Faisalabad girl dies in Indian hospital after heart surgery

Faisalabad girl dies in Indian hospital after heart surgery

Updated 5 hours ago
PTI's Yar Muhammad Rind, PPP's Yasmin Shah disqualified from contesting general election

PTI's Yar Muhammad Rind, PPP's Yasmin Shah disqualified from contesting general election

 Updated 6 hours ago
Naqeebullah killing case: Defence counsel claims associate being threatened

Naqeebullah killing case: Defence counsel claims associate being threatened

 Updated 7 hours ago
NAB arrests former KPT chairman Jawed Hanif

NAB arrests former KPT chairman Jawed Hanif

Updated 6 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict in Zulfi Bukhari blacklist case

IHC reserves verdict in Zulfi Bukhari blacklist case

Updated 8 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM