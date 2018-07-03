Imran has a message 'for all those Pakistanis intending not to vote'

PTI chairman Imran Khan. Photo: Reuters

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday took to Twitter to post a message for “all those Pakistanis who are intending not to vote in the coming historical [sic] elections on July 25”.

"A man who stands for nothing will fall for anything", the PTI chairman said quoting assassinated American-Muslim activist Malcolm X.

Later during the day, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter, Maryam Nawaz, responded to Imran's tweet.

"What do you stand for? Khalayi Makhlooq (aliens)? Conspiracies? Umpire ki ungli (Umpire's finger)? [Senate chairman] Sadiq Sanjrani? Dictations? Sponsored dharnas [rallies]? Sponsored politics?" she asked the PTI chairman.

On Monday, Imran while addressing a press conference in Sargodha said the July 25 election will change the fate of the country.



"The contest is going to be held in the next three weeks. This is no common election; it can change the fate of the country," the PTI chief said.

He further said that the status quo in a country’s political scenario can be quite powerful and it can at times be a big hurdle in bringing change.

The overall voter turn-out in the 2013 general election was recorded as 53 per cent, according to a Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) report.

FAFEN said the voter turn-out in 2013 increased by 12% as compared to the 25-year average of 41% overall voter turn-out.