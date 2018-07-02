July 25 elections to change fate of country, says Imran

SARGODHA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said on Monday that July 25 election will change the fate of the country.



Imran was addressing a press conference in Sargodha, where he was present as part of his ongoing election campaign.

He said that the status quo in a country’s political scenario can be quite powerful and it can at times be a big hurdle in bringing change.

Imran lamented that farmers in Sargodha were oppressed, whereas people in Sindh were in a dire condition. He said that farmers have suffered immensely during the past five years.

He said that the PTI would introduce a special package for farmers, maintaining that improvement in their condition could bring prosperity to the country.

"The contest is going to be held in the next three weeks," the PTI chief said, adding, "This is no common election; it can change the fate of the country."

He said that the one, who brought a change and strengthened the institutions, could pull the out of quicksand.

"From now onwards, you should be on the streets. We will give our best," Imran told workers.

The PTI chairman earlier also visited Dargah Sial Sharif, where he requested Sahibzada Qasim Sialvi to support him in the polls ahead.

Imran’s campaign trail

Earlier, the PTI released an election campaign travel log of the party chairman.

According to the log issued by the party, the PTI chairman will campaign in 25 cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh in the next 21 days.

Imran will spend 11 days addressing public rallies in 14 different cities of Punjab, according to the travel log.

After Punjab, the PTI chairman will take to KP where he will campaign for five days in eight different cities.

Of the five days scheduled for Sindh, Imran will spend three days in Karachi and two in interior Sindh.

The PTI chairman’s campaign for the general election will conclude with a "massive rally" scheduled in Islamabad for July 23.

According to the party’s travel log, the PTI chairman will not be visiting Balochistan or the tribal areas in KP formerly known as Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA).

Visits to various cities

July 2: Sargodha

July 3 and 4: Karachi

July 5: Swabi and Charsadda

July 6: Swat

July 7: Jhelum and Gujarat

July 9 and 10: Umerkot, Tharparkar and other cities of interior Sindh

July 11: Rahim Yar Khan

July 12: Gujranwala and Kasur

July 13: Rawalpindi

July 14: Mardan and Peshawar

July 15: Sialkot and Faisalabad

July 16: Mianwali and Bannu

July 18 and 19: Lahore

July 20: Bahawalpur and Multan

July 21: Lahore (nine different regions)

July 22: Karachi

July 23: “Massive rally” in Islamabad