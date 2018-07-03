Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 03 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Court to announce verdict in Avenfield case on July 6

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jul 03, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court, hearing the Avenfield reference against the Sharif family, has reserved its verdict in the case, which will be announced on July 6.

Nawaz and his family are facing three corruption cases in the accountability court after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed references against them in light of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Panama Papers case last year.

The accountability court resumed hearing the case on Tuesday, where Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar's counsel presented his final arguments.

Judge Mohammad Bashir, during the hearing on June 29, had directed Maryam's counsel Amjad Pervez to conclude his final arguments on July 2 in any case.

However, the hearing on July 2 (yesterday) was adjourned until today after Pervez failed to conclude his arguments.

The accountability court has heard the case for nine and a half months and reserved the verdict against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar.

Nawaz's sons, Hasan and Hussain, have already been declared absconders in the case.

Nawaz and other accused were asked 127 questions in the case, while no witness appeared before the court on behalf of the defence.

Avenfield case: Nawaz, Maryam given two-day exemption

Wajid Zia to appear for Al Azizia case hearing tomorrow

Authorities also recorded statements of two witnesses through a video-link from London. The court conducted 107 hearings of the case over the past nine and a half months.

Nawaz and Maryam attended 78 hearings, whereas defence counsels cross-examined Wajid Zia, head of Panama case joint investigation team (JIT), for around two weeks.

On the whole, 18 witnesses recorded their statements in the case.

Last week, Nawaz's counsel, Khawaja Haris, had also concluded his final arguments in the case.

The former premier and his daughter remain in London on account of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz's ailment. On Monday, the court had granted them two-day exemption from proceedings.

However, the accountability court reserved its verdict in the case after today's hearing.

The references

The trial against the Sharif family had commenced on September 14, 2017.

The corruption references, filed against the Sharifs, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Limited, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and his sons, Hussain and Hasan, are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court.

The court originally had a deadline of six months which ended in mid-March but was extended for two months after the judge requested the apex court.

Later, the deadline was extended twice more, with the new date falling somewhere around July 10 now.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Ready to go to prison, says Maryam Nawaz

Ready to go to prison, says Maryam Nawaz

 Updated an hour ago
ECP releases final list of contesting candidates

ECP releases final list of contesting candidates

Updated 2 hours ago
Afghan ambassador calls on COAS Gen Bajwa at GHQ

Afghan ambassador calls on COAS Gen Bajwa at GHQ

Updated 2 hours ago
Will apprise nation of my differences with Nawaz after Avenfield verdict: Nisar

Will apprise nation of my differences with Nawaz after Avenfield verdict: Nisar

 Updated 2 hours ago
Shehbaz appears before NAB in Saaf Pani, Punjab Power corruption cases

Shehbaz appears before NAB in Saaf Pani, Punjab Power corruption cases

 Updated 3 hours ago
Finality of Prophethood oath: IHC orders to release Raja Zafarul Haq committee report

Finality of Prophethood oath: IHC orders to release Raja Zafarul Haq committee report

Updated 4 hours ago
SC summons details of Zardari, Musharraf's foreign assets in NRO case

SC summons details of Zardari, Musharraf's foreign assets in NRO case

Updated 4 hours ago
Committee probing children deaths in Thar to start work today

Committee probing children deaths in Thar to start work today

 Updated 4 hours ago
NAB finalises reference against PTI's Liaquat Jatoi

NAB finalises reference against PTI's Liaquat Jatoi

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM