Poland's president announces retirement of Supreme Court chief

Head of the Poland's Supreme Court Malgorzata Gersdorf leaves Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, July 24, 2017. Photo; Reuters

WARSAW: Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has confirmed that Supreme Court chief Malgorzata Gersdorf will retire on July 4, in line with legislation introduced by the ruling Law and Justice party, an aide to Duda said on Tuesday.



Legislation enforcing the retirement of some Supreme Court judges, including the tribunal’s chief, is at the center of a conflict between Poland and the European Union.

Brussels says Poland’s judiciary reforms, including changes to the rules governing the Supreme Court, subvert the bloc’s democratic standards.