Will apprise nation of my differences with Nawaz after Avenfield verdict: Nisar

Chaudhry Nisar and Nawaz Sharif. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Chaudhry Nisar, who recently parted ways with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on Wednesday said he will apprise the nation of his differences with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif after the Avenfield reference verdict is announced.

“I will tell all regarding my differences with Mian Sb after the verdict on Friday,” Nisar said while addressing the media in Islamabad.

The former interior minister questioned the division between PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and “unnamed party spokespersons”.

“On one hand the party president says it’s not their policy to confront institutions but party spokespersons say otherwise,” he said.

Stating that PML-N workers are confused, Nisar asked, “Who is running the party and is its president?”

The former interior minister once again questioned which statement of his ‘hurt’ former premier Nawaz.

“If Mian Sb was hurt because of my comments against his confrontation of institutions, then tell me if I was wrong,” he said.

Explaining his stance, Nisar said, “I wanted to clarify as dangerous topics were being discussed within the party.”

“I was not invited to party meetings which is why I could not convey my stance,” he continued.

“A dangerous statement was also issued regarding the Mumbai attacks and it was anti-state,” he asserted.

Regarding his electoral campaign, Nisar said, “I have received a warm response so far and will be contesting from four constituencies.”

Speaking about the arrest of PML-N leader Qamar-ul-Islam Raja, who he will face in NA-59 (Rawalpindi-III) poll contest, Nisar said, "I was the first to condemn his arrest."