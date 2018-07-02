Nawaz should reveal which comment of mine hurt him: Nisar

Can't connect right now! retry
ISLAMABAD: Chaudhry Nisar, who recently parted ways with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on Monday asked former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to reveal which statement of his ‘hurt’ him.

“Nawaz should tell the nation which comment of mine hurt him,” the former interior minister said.

Nisar continued, “Nawaz is quick to point out when he feels hurt by other people but does not realise when he hurts others.”

“If Nawaz his hurt by my comments against his confrontation of the army and the judiciary, then similar sentiments were echoed by Shehbaz Sharif,” he said.

“Shehbaz still upholds that there should be no confrontation with the army and judiciary,” the former interior minister said.

The veteran politician’s comments came after the former prime minister on Sunday said Nisar's remarks were "hurtful and saddening."

Nawaz showing enmity, not me: Chaudhry Nisar

“When did I speak against the party? When did I not stand with the PML-N?” , says Nisar

Responding to Nisar’s statement earlier that day that Nawaz had been showing enmity not him, the former premier told journalists in London, “It hurts me when Nisar talks like this about me.”

Nisar while speaking to Geo News on Sunday alleged that the PML-N gave tickets to “those who verbally abused Nawaz”.

“When did I speak against the party? When did I not stand with the PML-N?” he asked.

The former interior minister further said that he has now parted ways from the PML-N and there is no going back.

