pakistan
Wednesday Jul 04 2018
Balochistan women candidates come to forefront

Wednesday Jul 04, 2018

As many as 83 women candidates are contesting from the province for general and reserved seats for the Balochistan Assembly and National Assembly. Photo: file 

QUETTA: As the election fever sweeps the nation, the women are also coming to the forefront in the politics of Balochistan.

As many as 83 women candidates are contesting from the province for general and reserved seats for the Balochistan Assembly and National Assembly. At least 25 women are contesting for general seats; seven for NA and 18 for provincial assembly.

Of the total 25, 13 women belong to eight different political parties while 12 are contesting as independent candidates.

Yasmeen Lehri.

Two women have stepped into the battleground for NA-265; Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, who is the current speaker Balochistan Assembly, and Yasmeen Lehri, who has served as a member of the Balochistan Assembly on a reserved seat.

Moreover, two women candidates each will also be contesting from provincial constituencies PB-13, PB-29, and PB-47.

The women candidates contesting elections from PB-13 include Zareen Gul from Pakistan Peoples Party and independent candidate Rahat Jamali. 

Rahat Jamali.

From PB-29, Raheela Hameed Durrani and Momina Babar, an independent candidate, will go against one another, while PPP’s Bushra and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal’s Aasma will go head-to-head for the PB-47 seat.

Moreover, Zubaida Jalal, who was elected as MNA from Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid seat in 2002 general election, is also contesting for a general seat on the ticket of Balochistan Awami Party.

As for the reserved seats, the names of 58 female candidates have been submitted. Around 17 women will contest for the four reserved seats of National Assembly, while 41 candidates will fight for 11 reserved seats of the provincial assembly.  

