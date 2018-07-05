Nawaz seeks delay in Avenfield verdict

Can't connect right now! retry
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has requested the accountability court hearing corruption cases against him and his family to delay tomorrow's announcement of the Avenfield properties reference verdict. 

The former premier's counsel Zafir Khan submitted a request with the court registrar today, stating that the former premier wants to be present in court when the verdict is read out. 

The request also includes details of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz's illness, due to which the former premier and his daughter Maryam have been in London since June 14. 

The registrar office sent the request to Accountability Court-II Judge Irshad Malik since Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir is on leave. However, the judge refused to hear the plea after which it will be heard tomorrow by Judge Bashir. 

On Tuesday, Judge Bashir had reserved the verdict in the reference and ordered all accused to ensure their presence in court.

Court to announce verdict in Avenfield case on July 6

Nawaz Sharif and his family are facing three corruption cases in the accountability court

Talking to the media in London on Wednesday, Nawaz requested the court to delay the verdict for a few days as he wants "to hear the verdict in the courtroom" where he attended over 100 hearings with his daughter.

Maryam also stated that she is willing to go to prison to pay the high price of the path she has taken.

In September last year, the National Accountability Bureau had filed three corruption references against the Sharif family in light of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Panama Papers case. 

The reference pertains to the ownership of the Sharif family's apartments at Avenfield House, London.

Apart from Nawaz, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar are accused in the case. Nawaz's sons, also wanted in the case, have been declared proclaimed offenders owing to their no-show.

