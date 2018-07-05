Can't connect right now! retry
Russian couple divorces over Ronaldo-Messi debate

This combination of two files pictures shows Argentina´s forward Lionel Messi (L) in Kazan on June 30, 2018 and Portugal´s forward Cristiano Ronaldo in Sochi on June 30, 2018. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi saw their World Cup dreams snuffed out the same day. Photo: AFP

An argument over who is a better footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, took an ugly turn when it resulted in a divorce between a couple in Russia.

According to Moscow-based newspaper Argumento I Fakti, the couple named ‘Arsen’ and ‘Lyudmila’ started arguing after Messi’s Argentina defeated Nigeria in the group stage of the ongoing World Cup.

The husband was reportedly celebrating Argentina’s victory whereas his wife was adamant that Ronaldo was better than Messi. The argument escalated into a bitter quarrel, and the man finally packed up his things and left.

"Since the beginning of the World Cup, she mocked Messi and said he couldn't even score a penalty against Iceland. I could not contain myself and told her what I thought about the vain Ronaldo, the Portuguese national team and all the clubs she likes," Arsen was quoted as saying.

"Then I took my belongings and left her forever," he added.

The football-loving couple first met in a bar while watching the 2002 World Cup.

Both Ronaldo and Messi’s World Cup hopes were crushed when their teams were eliminated from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the round of 16 on the same day.

Argentina lost 4-3 to France and hours later, Portugal went down 2-1 to Uruguay.

