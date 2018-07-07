Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Saturday Jul 07 2018
By
AFP

Elon Musk offers help in Thailand cave rescue

By
AFP

Saturday Jul 07, 2018

BACKGROUND: Military personnel are seen in front of the Tham Luang cave — where 12 boys and their soccer coach are trapped — in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha; SUPERIMPOSED: Elon Musk — the founder, CEO, and lead designer at SpaceX and the co-founder of Tesla — in Washington, US, July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/Files
 

WASHINGTON: Technology entrepreneur Elon Musk said Friday he was sending engineers from his SpaceX and Boring Co. to attempt a rescue of a youth football team trapped in a cave in Thailand.

The aid offer from Musk comes amid an increasing sense of urgency for the 12 boys and their coach in a flooded mountainside cave.

Musk said he was sending teams from his private space exploration firm SpaceX and the engineering firm Boring Co. which is developing tunnelling systems for transportation projects.

"SpaceX & Boring Co engineers headed to Thailand tomorrow to see if we can be helpful to govt," Musk tweeted.

"There are probably many complexities that are hard to appreciate without being there in person."

Authorities in Thailand have been in a race against heavy rains as they try to find a way to extract the group trapped for nearly two weeks in the Tham Luang cave complex in northern Thailand, a saga that has transfixed a nation.

Musk said he was looking at ways to pump water out of the cave or to pump air inside.

"Maybe worth trying: insert a 1m diameter nylon tube (or shorter set of tubes for most difficult sections) through cave network & inflate with air like a bouncy castle," he said on Twitter.

He wrote earlier that Boring Co "has advanced ground penetrating radar & is pretty good at digging holes".

South African-born Musk has launched the electric carmaker Tesla and the neurotechnology firm Neuralink in addition to SpaceX and Boring Co and became one of the world's richest individuals after cashing out from the financial startup PayPal.

Comments

More From Sci-Tech:

Twitter suspends over 70 million accounts in two months: WaPo

Twitter suspends over 70 million accounts in two months: WaPo

 Updated 13 hours ago
Samsung Electronics profit growth slows on smartphone weakness

Samsung Electronics profit growth slows on smartphone weakness

 Updated 21 hours ago
Kenya to use Alphabet's balloons for rural internet

Kenya to use Alphabet's balloons for rural internet

 Updated 2 days ago
India asks WhatsApp to curb spread of false messages

India asks WhatsApp to curb spread of false messages

 Updated 3 days ago
Facebook bug unblocks unwanted connections for a bit

Facebook bug unblocks unwanted connections for a bit

 Updated 4 days ago
Apple to rebuild Maps app

Apple to rebuild Maps app

 Updated 5 days ago
Facebook still evasive over Cambridge Analytica and fake news: UK lawmakers

Facebook still evasive over Cambridge Analytica and fake news: UK lawmakers

 Updated 7 days ago
Maverick entrepreneur's space rocket fails at blast off

Maverick entrepreneur's space rocket fails at blast off

 Updated 7 days ago
'Flying brain' blasts off on cargo ship toward space station

'Flying brain' blasts off on cargo ship toward space station

 Updated a week ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM