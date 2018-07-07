Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jul 07 2018
Idris Elba joins 'Fast and Furious' spinoff as villain

Saturday Jul 07, 2018

Idris Elba will play the role of the villain in the Fast and Furious spinoff. Photo: reuters

 British actor Idris Elba will be joining the cast of the Fast and Furious spinoff as the movie's villain.

The spinoff which revolves around the characters Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw played by Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham will now be against Elba, according to Variety.

Johnson took to Instagram to announce the latest addition to the film's cast.

No stranger to playing baddies, Elba is best known for playing Stringer Bell in HBO's The Wire and as Heimdall in the Marvel's Thor trilogy.  

His other work as villain includes Krall/Balthazar Edison in Star Trek Beyond and voicing Shere Khan in Jon Favreau’s The Jungle Book.

He recently starred in Stephen King's adaptation of The Dark Tower and in Molly’s Game based on the life Olympic-skier Molly Bloom.

The Fast and Furious spinoff will be directed by Deadpool 2 director, David Leitich, with a script written by Fast and Furious’ writer Chris Morgan.

Hobbs and Shaw is slated for a July 26, 2019 release.

