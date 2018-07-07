ECP halts printing of ballot papers from Maryam, Safdar's constituencies: sources

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday issued directives to halt the printing of ballot papers from NA-127 and NA-14, constituencies of Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar Awan who were barred by the accountability court from contesting the July polls.



Pronouncing the verdict against the Sharif family in the Avenfield Properties corruption reference on Friday, an accountability court had barred Maryam and Captain (retd) Safdar from contesting the General Election 2018. According to the verdict, Maryam will be disqualified for 10 years from holding public office after her seven-year jail terms ends.

The electoral body has stated that Maryam's name will be removed from the ballot papers of NA-127 Lahore while Captain (retd) Safdar's name will be removed from NA-14 Mansehra. New ballot papers of both constituencies will be printed later after receiving a court order, sources said.

According to information received by Geo News, the orders to remove the names of Maryam and Captain (retd) Safdar from the final list of candidates have also been issued by ECP.

The process of printing ballot papers under tight security began on July 1.

The printing of over thirty per cent ballot papers across the country has been completed, sources said, adding that the process will be completed by July 20.

Polls will be held across Pakistan on July 25.