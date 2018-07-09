Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Jul 09 2018
By
REUTERS

Monsoon rains disrupt traffic, schools in India's financial hub of Mumbai

By
REUTERS

Monday Jul 09, 2018

A woman wades through a rainwater-filled street in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters 

MUMBAI: A third straight day of heavy monsoon rains disrupted trains and traffic in India’s financial capital of Mumbai on Monday, with flooding in several areas prompting the government to declare a holiday for schools and colleges.

Weather officials warned that heavy rainfall was expected for the next four days, in a statement on the website of the meteorological bureau.

“Heavy rains forecast, everyone is advised to stay safe,” Vinod Tawde, the education minister of the western state of Maharashtra, where Mumbai is located, said in a message on social network Twitter.

“Precautionary holiday declared for schools and colleges in the Mumbai metropolitan region, for the safety of the students due to the heavy rainfall,” he added.

A view of a rainwater-stagnated locality in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo: NDTV

Flooded railway tracks delayed a dozen long-distance trains, while suburban trains, a lifeline for the city’s population of about 18 million, were also hit, railway officials said.

According to the Times of India, visibility at the Mumbai airport is "not very good" but flights are operating according to schedule. 

The Indian media outlet, quoting a Met Department official, said,  no warning has been issued for the aviation sector so far.

Comments

More From World:

Eight of 13 young footballers rescued from Thai cave: Navy SEALs

Eight of 13 young footballers rescued from Thai cave: Navy SEALs

 Updated 5 minutes ago
India death sentences upheld over 2012 gang-rape

India death sentences upheld over 2012 gang-rape

 Updated 3 hours ago
After Pyongyang put-down, Pompeo stands by 'difficult' denuclearisation talks

After Pyongyang put-down, Pompeo stands by 'difficult' denuclearisation talks

 Updated 8 hours ago
Japan races to find survivors of floods that killed nearly 100

Japan races to find survivors of floods that killed nearly 100

 Updated 10 hours ago
Treacherous Thai cave rescue bid enters day two

Treacherous Thai cave rescue bid enters day two

 Updated 10 hours ago
Turkey train disaster leaves 24 dead, hundreds hurt

Turkey train disaster leaves 24 dead, hundreds hurt

 Updated 12 hours ago
Perilous, dark labyrinth for Thai schoolboys on journey back to light

Perilous, dark labyrinth for Thai schoolboys on journey back to light

 Updated 13 hours ago
Syrian state media says air defences hit Israeli plane, thwart missile strike

Syrian state media says air defences hit Israeli plane, thwart missile strike

 Updated 13 hours ago
Second Brexit officer steps down hours after top boss' exit

Second Brexit officer steps down hours after top boss' exit

 Updated 13 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM