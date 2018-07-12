NAB arranges two helicopters to shift Nawaz, Maryam to Islamabad: sources

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arranged two helicopters for shifting former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz to Islamabad, after arresting them upon arrival in country, sources informed Geo News late Wednesday.



The Cabinet Division has allocated two helicopters to the NAB for Friday, the day on which Nawaz and Maryam are expected to land at Lahore airport, according to sources.

The sources said that one chopper would be at Lahore airport, while the other would be in Islamabad, and the father-daughter duo would be arrested upon landing at either of the two airports.

They said the NAB had requested the Ministry of Interior for providing the choppers, but the ministry did not have the helicopters.

At this, the Cabinet Division provided the NAB with helicopters reserved for the prime minister, according to sources.

Interestingly, the helicopter Nawaz had been using while being the prime minister would take him to Adiala prison.

Earlier, DG NAB Lahore Shahzad Saleem had written a letter to Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal requesting that a helicopter be provided to transfer the two high-profile figures.

The letter read that a rally will be held in Lahore on the arrival of the former premier, according to sources, which may create difficulties in arresting the father-daughter duo.

The law and order situation in Lahore may also deteriorate because of the rally, it said.

Prior to that, the sources had said that the father-daughter duo will be arrested from Lahore airport following their arrival on July 13 and will be directly moved to Adiala Jail.

The sources had said the accountability court judge would also be requested to complete the administrative procedures at the prison.

The father-daughter duo, currently in London with Nawaz's ailing wife, Kulsoom Nawaz, is scheduled to return to Pakistan on Friday, July 13.

Their names have also been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL), Interior Ministry sources informed Geo News on Tuesday.

Last week, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) in the Avenfield properties reference, while his daughter Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million).

Additionally, Nawaz's son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar has been given a one year sentence without any fine.

NAB shifted Captain (retd) Safdar Awan to Adiala Jail after he was presented in an accountability court in Islamabad on Monday.

The son-in-law of the deposed prime minister was arrested by the anti-graft body on Sunday.