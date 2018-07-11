PML-N preparations to welcome Nawaz, Maryam in full swing

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are expected to return to Pakistan on July 13. Photo: File

LAHORE: The preparations by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for the return of former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz are in full swing, with a comprehensive plan in place to welcome the father-daughter duo on July 13.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif will lead a rally from Muslim Masjid in Lohari Gate after Friday prayers, where he would be joined by Hamza Shehbaz and other senior leaders of the party.

A private bulletproof container has also been acquired by the party to transport senior PML-N officials through their way to Lahore airport to welcome the ex-premier.

The container would be air-conditioned, having wi-fi, jammers, comfortable sofas and bed.

Nawaz is currently in London to tend to his ailing wife. He is expected to return to the country on July 13, after he was sentenced to 11 years in prison by an accountability court in Avenfield properties reference against the Sharif family.

Last week, the former premier was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) in the Avenfield properties reference, while his daughter Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million).

Additionally, Nawaz's son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar has been given a one year sentence without any fine.

Imran slams PML-N's preparations

Earlier in the day, while speaking at a minorities convention in Islamabad, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan criticised the PML-N for its preparations to welcome the former prime minister.

"A man does money laundering of Rs300 billion and becomes innocent, and wants himself to be welcomed with claps," the PTI chief castigated.

"Anyone who is involved in money laundering deserves to have eggs thrown at him."