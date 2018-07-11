Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Jul 11 2018
By
AFP

Trump, Merkel to meet at NATO summit: White House

By
AFP

Wednesday Jul 11, 2018

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump will hold a one-on-one meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the NATO summit on Wednesday, the White House said.

The encounter comes after Trump launched a furious attack on Germany at the start of the alliance gathering, bitterly criticising Berlin for not spending enough on defence and accusing it of being ‘captive’ to Russia for energy.

After Merkel, Trump will meet French President Emmanuel Macron. Both meetings are expected to be held behind closed doors.

Trump got the two-day NATO summit in Brussels off to a divisive start with his furious rant over breakfast with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

He said Germany was "a captive of Russia because it is getting so much of its energy from Russia", taking aim at the proposed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which he has previously criticised.

The US leader also demanded Germany step up its defence spending 'immediately', saying plans to increase budgets over the coming years are not enough.

Trump has long complained that European NATO members do not pay enough for their own defence, accusing them of freeloading on America and singling out Germany for particular criticism.

Comments

More From World:

Before Trump, the long history of fake news

Before Trump, the long history of fake news

 Updated 4 hours ago
Thailand suspends salvage effort in tourist boat disaster that killed 46

Thailand suspends salvage effort in tourist boat disaster that killed 46

 Updated 7 hours ago
Japan rains disaster toll rises to 199: government

Japan rains disaster toll rises to 199: government

 Updated 10 hours ago
Indian troops martyr one more youth in IoK's Kupwara district

Indian troops martyr one more youth in IoK's Kupwara district

 Updated 11 hours ago
Trade and tea with queen for Trump in a Britain in 'turmoil'

Trade and tea with queen for Trump in a Britain in 'turmoil'

 Updated 11 hours ago
After heroic Thai rescue, cave-diving Australian doctor mourns father's death

After heroic Thai rescue, cave-diving Australian doctor mourns father's death

 Updated 11 hours ago
NATO summit turns to Afghanistan

NATO summit turns to Afghanistan

 Updated 15 hours ago
'May your path be blessed': Legendary author Paulo Coelho to Malala

'May your path be blessed': Legendary author Paulo Coelho to Malala

 Updated 13 hours ago
Nobel winner Malala slams Trump's child separation policy

Nobel winner Malala slams Trump's child separation policy

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM