King Charles's charity partners with MKRF

British Asian Trust will work with Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Foundation and Geo News to promote mental health and well-being

A representational image showing the logos of Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Foundation (MKRF) (left) and British Asian Trust (BAT). — Facebook/MKR Foundation/X/@britishasiantst/File

LONDON: The British Asian Trust (BAT), founded by British monarch His Majesty King Charles, has announced that it will be working in partnership with the Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Foundation (MKRF) and Geo News to promote mental health and well-being on a scale never seen before.

The announcement was made on behalf of King Charles by Richard Hawkes, the chief executive of the trust, at the charity's annual Iftar fundraiser.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Lord Tariq Ahmad, Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, High Commissioner of Pakistan to the UK Dr Mohammad Faisal, Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed and hundreds of prominent figures from the British Asian community were in attendance at the event that raised over £250,000 for mental health work in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

About the partnership with the MKRF, Richard Hawkes said: "We have really got ambitious plans for the future of our mental health work. In Pakistan this year, we will be entering an incredibly exciting partnership with MKRF/Geo TV. We are going to be launching a high-profile national multi-media campaign that will reach millions of people across the country to promote mental health and well-being on a scale that has never been seen before in Pakistan.

"Together with Geo/MKRF, we will get people talking about mental health at home, in schools and in the workplace. And we are looking forward to getting this ambitious credible programme up and running in the next couple of months."

The British Asian Trust was founded in 2007 by His Majesty King Charles III (when he was His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales) and a group of British Asian entrepreneurs, to tackle poverty, inequality and injustice in South Asia. The Trust is running several programmes in South Asian countries.

Hawkes warned about the rising level of Islamophobia and attacks on Muslims: "We are seeing unprecedented levels of Islamophobia across the world and Muslims have been persecuted like never before. I love the British Asian Trust because of what I learn about Islam and what I see on evenings like this: the incredible spirit of kindness and generosity that I wish existed across the whole world because that would make this world a better place.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Geo News is watched across the world by millions of people, adding: "It’s a matter of pride that Geo TV/MKRF will be working in partnership with the King’s official charity. The King recognises the massive contribution British Asians make to this country. He wants the Asian diaspora to prosper and help others. Geo is a leading brand watched across the world. When people see the work of BAT through GEO/MKRF they will also donate."

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK Dr Muhammad Faisal said that working with the King’s official charity is a brilliant initiative. "Working with a leading broadcaster like Geo will be hugely beneficial for the BAT."

Shahrukh Hasan, MKRF and Jang Group’s Managing Director said: "MKRF, Geo and the Jang Group are delighted to partner this exciting and much-needed campaign on mental health with The British Asian Trust. Almost 20% of our population faces some form of mental health challenge. The lack of awareness and the stigma associated with mental health makes it an even graver challenge, and these are the issues that the 'MILKAR' campaign seeks to address. We are also happy that a large number of NGOs, already operating in this field, have joined the campaign. This will be an intensive, 12-month campaign that will turn every Pakistani into an informed crusader and enable patients and their family and friends to recognise the red flags and confidently approach caregivers."