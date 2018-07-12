Indian troops martyr one more youth in IoK's Kupwara district

Indian soldiers pictured assaulting Kashmiri protestors. Photo: File

SRINAGAR: Indian troops martyred a Kashmiri youth and injured dozens others when they opened fire on peaceful protesters in Kupwara district on Wednesday evening, the Kashmir Media Service reported.



A youth identified as Khalid Ghafar Malik, 22, was killed and dozens were injured in army firing when they were protesting against the troops’ atrocities in Trehgam area of the district.

According to KMS, Khalid had suffered a bullet injury in his throat and was shifted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

The killing has triggered massive anti-India demonstrations in the area.

A complete shutdown was observed across the territory on Thursday against the civilian killings by the Indian army and paramilitary forces in Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Baramulla and other parts of the territory, KMS reported.

The call for strike was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership and was supported by Kashmir Economic Alliance and Kashmir Traders Manufacturers Federation. All shops, business establishments, and government and private offices were closed while traffic was off the road.