Thursday Jul 12 2018
AFP photographer becomes part of Croatia World Cup goal celebration

Thursday Jul 12, 2018

Mario Mandzukic celebrates his winning goal for Croatia after he and his teammates fell on top of AFP photographer Yuri Cortez. Photo: AFP
 

MOSCOW: When Croatia scored the goal that took them into the World Cup final on Wednesday, an AFP photographer unwittingly became part of the celebrations as he was buried under a pile of joyous players.

After Mario Mandzukic scored in extra-time to give Croatia a 2-1 win against England in the semi-final, he ran to a corner of the pitch at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium to share his joy with his teammates.

A team effort gets Yuri Cortez back on his feet. Photo: AFP
Croatia players celebrate next to AFP photographer Yuri Cortez after Mario Mandzukic scores their second goal against England. Photo: REUTERS
Mandzukic offers a hand to AFP photographer Yuri Cortez. Photo: AFP
AFP photographer Yuri Cortez gets close to the celebrations involving Croatia forward Mario Mandzukic. Photo: AFP
AFP photographer Yuri Cortez recovers well. Photo: AFP
"I was just changing my lens as the players ran towards me," said photographer Yuri Cortez, who was positioned next to the pitchside advertising boards.

Croatia defender Josip Pivaric celebrates up close after he and his teammates collapsed onto AFP photographer Yuri Cortez. Photo: AFP
 

"They just kept coming towards me and they fell on me! It was a crazy moment, they were delighted. Then they suddenly realised that I was underneath them," said Mexico City-based Cortez.

Quick as a flash, he picked up his camera and took some remarkable close-up shots of the Croats' joy.

"Then they asked me if I was OK. Another one picked up my lens and another player (Domagoj Vida) gave me a kiss."

Croatia, who have reached the final for the first time in their history, will play France on Sunday.

